Storm chaser followed tornado’s path to big rig crash with injuries

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KTVT) — Storm chaser Mike Prendergast was following the path of what turned out to be an EF-2 tornado in Ellis County when he came across a tense scene on I-35E near Waxahachie Monday night, May 3.

“I pulled up and there was a tractor trailer there just smashed up against the median,” Prendergast explained.

The tornado had rolled across the interstate.

Two semis were pushed into the center median, and another was blown into a field next to the roadway.

DPS officials say three drivers were hurt, one seriously injured.

“I went up to the truck there, and I could see a hand,” Prendergast said.

He called the man inside, and Prendergast said he saw the man’s hand move.

“So I started talking to him, I grabbed his hand and just talked to him,” he said. “I talked to him about 20 minutes until the first responders were there, and just tried to comfort him and pray for him and all that.”

The intense moments were followed by relief after crews finally rescued the driver.

“I’ve been storm chasing for a number of years, and I want to be able and help and supply that information, but then when something like that happens I’m done storm chasing,” Prendergast said. “I’m going to get out, I’m going to do what I have to do, and help somebody if I can do that.”

