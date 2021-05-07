3 CT women to be featured on CBS’s ‘Mission Unstoppable’

National & World

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Three women from Connecticut will be featured on the CBS show “Mission Unstoppable” on Saturday.

Arborists Anna Hernandez Krol, Talia Haik and Meghan Dos Santos will be recognized for their work at the Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens in Stamford.

The arboretum includes hundreds of trees on a “Forest Bathing Walk,” which it claims can boost immune strength, reduce stress and improve cognitive function.

Krol, Haik and Dos Santos, all STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) professionals, care for those trees.

Channel 3 friend Renee DiNino featured the three women on her website. She said Mission Unstoppable looks to spotlight diverse female STEM professionals as a means to break stereotypes and encourage girls to pursue STEM careers.

The show is hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and is executive produced by both Cosgrove and actress Geena Davis. It’s produced by Litton Entertainment.

