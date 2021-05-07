Deputies say 63-yo man drove more than 100 miles for sex with 14-yo

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly talking to an undercover Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputy and crossing state lines with the intention of meeting a minor for sex.

Deputies say a U.S. Air Force veteran from Lake Charles, Louisiana came to Houston thinking he was going to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say 63-year-old Keith Cooley had been talking to an undercover deputy from Precinct 1 who was posing as a child since mid-April.

Cooley shared explicit photos of himself and solicited the undercover deputy for sex, deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit said.

Cooley drove from Lake Charles to Houston Wednesday, where he rented a hotel room. Deputies say there was an expectation of taking the 14-year-old there for intercourse.

Investigators say Cooley arrived with wine coolers and condoms.

Cooley was arrested upon his arrival and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with two felony counts of online solicitation of a minor and one felony count of attempted sexual assault of a child.

According to Precinct 1, Cooley is an industrial engineer with no criminal history. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Precinct 1 has been targeting online predators.

Last month they arrested six men they say tried to meet minors for sex on social media apps.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.