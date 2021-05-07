Man, nearly 100-years-old, found murdered in his home

National & World

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — A nearly 100-year-old man was found shot to death inside his Decatur home, and now two people are behind bars.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County police responded to a home on the 800 block of Wintergreen Lane after receiving a person shot call around 10:20 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, officers found 97-year-old William Scott dead inside his home. Neighbors told CBS46, Scott was expecting a plumber Monday morning, but the elderly man never answered the door when the plumber arrived. His family tried calling him throughout the day, also no answer. Neighbors said Scott’s caregiver stopped by his house Tuesday morning when he discovered the 97-year-old dead inside his home.

While the motive is not entirely clear, Dekalb County police have arrested Mark Fleck and Devin Young, and charged them with home invasion and murder in connection to Scott’s death. Young is also charged with forgery in the third degree.

“We’re so sadden for the family,” said Vicki Favors, a neighbor. “He was 97-years-old and no need to shoot him if someone wanted to break in for something.”

Neighbors told CBS46 Scott lived alone and rarely left his home.

