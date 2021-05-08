Aubrey Plaza has married her long time boyfriend, director Jeff Baena

National & World

It appears that Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena.

Plaza, 36, known for playing April Ludgate on the NBC comedy series “Parks and Recreation,” referred to Baena, 43, as her husband for the first time on Instagram on Friday.

Her revelation came while announcing her role in Baena’s new movie “Spin Me Around,” which will also star Alison Brie, Zach Woods and Alessandro Nivola.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈 excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!” the post said.

The couple started dating in 2011. Since then, Plaza has starred in two of Baena’s films, “Life After Beth” in 2014 and “The Little Hours” in 2017.

Plaza also has a role in Baena’s new Showtime series “Cinema Toast,” which they worked on during quarantine, according to People.