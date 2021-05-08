Officer vows to return to his motorcycle unit, months after being hit by an ATV

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An Atlanta Police Officer is vowing to return to his motorcycle unit, months after being hit by an ATV in the line of duty.

Officer Max Brewer was hit during a protest last summer.

On Friday he sat down with CBS46 Tori Cooper about his road to recovery.

Last May Officer Brewer was directing traffic with his motorcycle unit during the George Flyod protest when his life changed.

“I try not to think about it,” Brewer said. “I never saw him coming and for whatever reason they said at the last minute he made that turn towards me.”

Police said Avery Goggans slammed his ATV right into Brewer.

Seconds later a sea of blue rushed his way.

“To be quite honest with you I think there were plenty of us who thought we were going to lose Max that night. I mean I know I did…like I said I had his head in my hands, with his eyes closed and when they finally started blinking again and he started breathing again, you know what a blessing,” APD LT. Tom Atzert said.

Now, almost a year and three surgeries later, “I got two rods and four screws in each leg,” Brewer said.

The 18-year veteran is back on light duty.

Even though Brewer is back alongside his team at work, the father of four said he still thinks about what would have happened if he lost both of his legs or even worse, if his family unit at home lost him.

“Your dad is out there. He has a job and he’s trying to protect everyone and every day that he goes out to protect everyone, he’s risking his life,” Brewer’s daughter Samaris Payne said.

“That was one of my major concerns, how are they going to take it,” Brewer said.

He said it’s a slow recovery and he still can’t ride his motorcycle.

“You know it’s an emotional roller coaster, one day I’m angry, one second I’m crying, it’s up and down.”

Despite weekly physical and psychotherapy he said it’s still an uphill battle.

“I hate taking all of the medication they are prescribing me, you know it’s frustrating.”

His timeline is still unclear.

But his team is confident he will be back in the saddle soon.

“He’s a fighter,” APD LT. Tom Atzert said.

“MAX!….Ahh yeah you can’t get rid of this guy,” another motorcycle officer concluded.

The man who hit brewer is facing multiple charges including reckless driving, a dui and he is due back in court May 11.

