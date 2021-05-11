Construction begins on Milwaukee skyscraper

National & World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A new skyscraper and transit plaza will soon be near Milwaukee’s lakefront. After nine years, construction began on “The Couture” Tuesday, May 11, right across from the Summerfest grounds.

It’ll be about three years before all of the high-rise is complete. One of the developers called it a monumental day.

“It’s a project that says “Milwaukee is on the rise,” said Rick Barrett, Barrett Lo Visionary Development. “Skyscrapers, by their very nature, are the ultimate sign of progress in any given city. A 44-story high rise in Milwaukee, at this location is meaningful.”

The Couture will hold 322 apartments and retail space – including 42,000 square feet for restaurants and bars. The mixed-use building will also host parking and be a transportation hub – servicing buses and The Hop.

“The streetcar, and the bus rapid transit line, they’re being incorporated, integrated right through the center corridor. And there’s two lanes that actually spin right through the base of the building,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Once finished, The Couture will provide about 200 permanent jobs. It will be the fourth tallest building in the Cream City.

“The location is second-to-none in the state of Wisconsin so we’re lucky to have it and we’re lucky to be putting this building on it today,” Mayor Barrett said.

CBS 58 is told apartments will open starting in mid-2023. Full construction of The Couture is scheduled to be done by 2024.

