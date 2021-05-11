Person throwing rocks at cars dies when trying to cross I-40, police say

National & World

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque police say a pedestrian was hit and killed late Sunday night on the city’s west side.

Police say they were called to a hotel near I-40 and Coors Boulevard late Sunday in response to a suspect throwing rocks at cars in the area.

When they arrived, officers said the suspect attempted to run across the interstate and was hit by a car. The person died on the scene.

At this time police have not released any more information on the person killed.

