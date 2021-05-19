4 family members charged in man’s murder in mistaken identity case, sheriff’s office says

National & World

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Katy man found shot to death in a quiet subdivision in northwest Harris County was killed in a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office said.

Now, a 19-year-old man, his mother, father, and uncle are charged with murder.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 17100 block of Hilton Hollow Drive in the Westminster Village subdivision, where they found a dark gray Dodge Challenger abandoned in the front yard of a home.

The car had multiple bullet holes to the passenger side, and authorities determined the driver, identified as 29-year-old Eddie Clark, had left the road and hit a tree.

Clark managed to get out of the car and ran a short distance before he collapsed. Medics arrived and discovered he had been shot.

He was flown via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.

Back at the scene, deputies found 39-year-old Florinda Argueta and her son, 19-year-old Joe Argueta.

The mother said she had filed several reports with the sheriff’s office about her family’s home and vehicles being damaged. According to deputies, Florinda said her family suspected a teen friend of her son’s ex-girlfriend was responsible for the damage.

One of those reports listed a black Dodge Charger as a possible suspect vehicle.

When Joe spotted what he believed to be the Charger, he and his family allegedly tried to block it with their own vehicles.

However, it turned out they were blocking Clark’s Challenger.

Two men in the Argueta family, one armed with a baseball bat and another armed with a pistol, walked up to the victim’s car.

When Clark tried to get away, the man with the pistol fired multiple gunshots into the passenger’s side of the Challenger, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joe confessed to shooting Clark’s car until he crashed. He is in custody.

Florinda was interviewed at the scene and released, but authorities say she is wanted.

Father Luis Argueta, 45, and uncle Margarito Alcantar, 29, are also wanted. They fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The Arguetas and Alcantar are charged with murder.

Authorities said Clark lives in the subdivision and was on his way home when he was killed. Investigators said the Arguetas didn’t know him.

Clark’s murder is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the location of the wanted suspects is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

