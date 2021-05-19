Bar owner welcomes all, but asks to see vaccination cards for maskless patrons

National & World

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — In light of new guidance for vaccinated people by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local businesses are taking extra cautionary steps to keep patrons safe.

“Since we’ve heard of this, I definitely understand that we’re going to see a wide range of responses from businesses in terms of what they want and what they don’t want,” Louisville Downtown Partnership president Rebecca Matheny said.

There is a sign on the door of Chestnut Street bar Meta outlining the new mask policy after the CDC released new guidance allowing for vaccinated people, in most cases, to go without a mask inside and out.

“We realized if we don’t have a cogent policy on this, we’re going to end up in a lot of disagreements with people,” owner Jeremy Johnson said.

On the door, the sign says vaccinated people who can show proof are able to take their mask off inside. Patrons who cannot show proof or have not been vaccinated are asked to keep their masks on unless seated.

“Do you want to carry your vaccine card or do you want to carry a mask?” Johnson asked. “It’s one or the other. Both are a little inconvenient, I get it but if people really hate wearing a mask, all you got to do is show me that you’re vaccinated. No big deal.”

Bartenders are checking vaccination cards and IDs.

“My staff just felt it was best to verify proof and if not, it’s really not a big deal to wear your mask if you have to go from your table to the restroom,” Johnson said.

With a range of options for businesses to adopt as far as rules within the establishment, Matheny said people should expect different rules at different places with the new guidance.

“I trust our business owners to make decisions that are right for their businesses,” Matheny said.

Shop-bar also posted on their Facebook page they would ask to see vaccination cards for patrons who wanted to go maskless indoors.

