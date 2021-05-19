Businesses wage ‘sign war’ against each other

National & World

TILTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The sign war began with a little nudge from Rowell’s Services:

A sign asking, “DQ TILTON WANT TO START A SIGN WAR? IT’LL BE COOL.”

“It’ll be cool,” said Mandi Hagan of Rowell’s Services. “And her rebuttal was so much greater than ours.”

Bianca Dion of Dairy Queen Tilton helped craft the response.

“Our response was ‘WE BET YOUR GAS WE DO,'” said Dion.

These were the first messages spelling out a sign war.

An appetizing idea for UNO Pizzeria and Grille at the Tanger Outlets, they took a bite posting “SIGN WARS ARE CHEESY – YOU DONT WANT A PIZZA THIS!”

But more businesses did.

Nu-Car wrote it out in lights: “GETTING PUMPED FOR SIGN WARS.”

Truck Trends responding with a joke about the microchip shortage, posting “WE’D JOIN THE PARTY BUT WE HEAR D YOU CAN’T GET CHIPS”

Dion of Dairy Queen said a lot of people take pictures of the signs.

“A lot of people tell us how happy it makes them,” Dion said.

Hagan of Rowell’s Services said it has been a lot of fun.

“Just something light and fun is really what our community needs, so we’re really happy,” Hagan said.

The messages are beginning to spread beyond Tilton, like to Brookside Pizza Two in Belmont, tagging a nearby salon with #SignWars.

“We’ll probably change our sign tomorrow or Wednesday and hit two different places, so stay tuned,” Dion said.

