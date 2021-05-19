Council member proposes installing cameras at gas pumps

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta City Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong is looking to take gas station surveillance a step further by requiring surveillance cameras be installed at each self-service gas pump in the city.

“The vulnerable point happens at the pump and so this legislation is proposing that each pump have an operable camera so that the footage may be used by police to help in apprehension,” Archibong told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.

The camera requirement would be a part of the business licensing requirements for Atlanta gas stations.

“This would be applied to the next renewal next year, so I would recommend that the gas station owners get ready now so that they will be ready to be in compliance and then on an annual basis they will have to prove that the cameras are well-maintained and operational,” Archibong said.

She says this effort to curb crime is personal to her. Her daughter was an attempted carjacking victim.

“When the police went to investigate, there was no footage available at that gas station,” Archibong said. “All over the city, this same drama plays out where women or people who are just attempting to put gas in their car.”

In its present form, the cost of the cameras would fall on the businesses. Archibong said it would be a part of operating costs to the business but will look into other funding options as the possible legislation is discussed.

The proposed city legislation will be discussed in the council’s public safety commission meeting next week.

