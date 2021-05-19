Health professionals worry about “to go” alcohol sales

National & World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a bill extending “to-go” alcohol sales until 2024.

However, there are concerns about how that impact the health of some people.

The pandemic hit and things changed quickly.

One day you couldn’t buy alcohol to go; the next day you could have it delivered straight to your door.

For customers it was convenient.

“I didn’t even have to walk out my door,” said one Nashville resident.

For businesses it was essential.

“They wouldn’t have survived,” said another resident.

Experts at Cumberland Heights said when it comes to alcohol “to go” and delivery sales, there was an unintended consequence with serious ramifications.

“We have seen a drastic increase in alcohol and drug use. Our census has gone up,” said Travis Hupp, a clinical director at Cumberland Heights.

He said easier access and less accountability makes addicts more likely to relapse.

“Those people aren’t trained to identify abuse drinking or intoxication. They just drop it at your door,” said Hupp.

Couple that with anxiety, isolation and depression caused by COVID.

“That for a lot of people has been detrimental,” said Hopp.

Some see these sales as a step in the right direction.

“It’s so revolutionary what’s happening in our society,” said a women who works in the alcohol industry.

People like Hupp worry.

“I would like for them to probably do some more research on the effects of it,” said Hupp.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission also voiced concerns after several businesses were caught delivering alcohol to minors, but Lee signed the alcohol to go bill on May 14.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit cumberlandheights.org

