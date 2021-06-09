NJ superintendent placed on leave after refusing to make school masks optional

National & World

MANALAPAN, New Jersey (WABC) — A New Jersey superintendent was placed on administrative leave after refusing to make facemasks optional for students.

The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education made the decision during a Tuesday night meeting, after Dr. John Marciante said he would continue to abide by Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order that allows for mask removal only in extreme heat.

A survey of parents sent out by the district last week found an overwhelming majority of the 2,000 responses were in favor of optional mask wearing.

Still, Dr. Marciante indicated that he would continue to follow state guidance.

Dr. Marciante, who is retiring at the end of the academic year, was placed on administrative leave so the Board of Education could pass the motion to revise the district mask policy to make masks optional for all students at parents’ discretion.

Masks are optional for staff members with proof of vaccination, and unvaccinated staff members will still be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

The new policy and the superintendent’s leave are in place through June 22, the final day of the school year.

