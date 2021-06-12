Department of Health issues $828k penalty to unlicensed care home operator

National & World

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Hawai’i Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) issued a Notice of Violation and Order on Thursday to Anita Felipe, owner of Island Promise Homes, LLC, for operating an unlicensed care home at 94-947 Lumihoahu Street in Waipahu.

Felipe is required to pay an administrative penalty of $828,000, based on $1,000 for each day the unlicensed facility was in operation. The facility was running for a total of 828 days — from April 24, 2018 to July 29, 2020.

Officials said the health department conducted two announced investigations in December 2018 and July 2020 as a result of a complaint.

During the investigations, the health department confirmed unrelated residents were receiving care at the home.

Felipe, who is a licensed registered nurse in Hawai’i, admitted she was caring for individuals in the unlicensed facility.

According to records from Felipe, four residents who were living in the home at the time of the second investigation were transferred to one of her licensed care homes in Honolulu later that same month.

There are currently no residents at the home now.

Felipe has 20 days to submit a written request for a hearing or the NOVO will become final and enforceable after the 20-day period.

