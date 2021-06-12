Observant veterinarian credited with helping capture alleged bank robber

National & World

HURLEY, Mississippi (WALA) — Investigators say an observant veterinarian in Mississippi foiled a would-be bank robber’s plan to hold up a Hurley bank for the second time.

Dr. Brandy Fraser is your typical vet, but on Thursday she helped nab an alleged bank robber who investigators say tried to rob the same bank twice.

“I looked out the window and there he goes walking right across and it’s almost like chills just went over me,” she said.

That person she saw, 40-year-old Chickasaw resident Jeremey Branch. She recognized him as the suspect she believes robbed the Navigator Credit Union next door in March. She says during that crime the robber left behind some money.

Once she realized it was the same guy she saw in March, she called 911. She says the guy left, but came back a short time later and that is when he was arrested.

“It’s nice to know that these two bank tellers who went through a traumatic experience who knew not what could happen now can go to bed at night going he got caught,” Fraser said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says once Branch was arrested Thursday, they found a note in his pocket saying that he was armed and wanted money.

Investigators say Branch was out on bond for a bank robbery in Moss Point in January.

“I’m glad that it was the right guy and I’m glad there’s a little bit of closure for them,” Fraser said.

Branch is facing three counts of armed robbery. He is being held without bond.

