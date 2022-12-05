Russia launches fresh barrage of missiles towards Ukraine

By Olga Voitovych, Sebastian Shukla, Sana Noor Haq and Victoria Butenko, CNN

Russian forces unleashed a new round of missiles towards Ukraine on Monday, ramping up attacks on the central and southeastern regions of the country.

“We see that strategic bombers have taken off and the first wave of missiles was already launched,” said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Forces, adding that there may be several more assaults.

The deadly strikes killed at least one person in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, and at least two people in Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities.

Air defense systems in the capital, Kyiv, are also “working” due to the “movement of missiles towards the region,” according to military official Oleksii Kuleba.

The shelling cut water and electricity access in Kryvyi Rih and in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, amid shortages across the country following recent Russian attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

The water supply company Infoksvodokanal said that in Odesa, “all pumping station and reserve lines are without power — thus consumers don’t have water.”

“Part of the city is without electricity, some boiler houses and pumping stations are off,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, a military official in Kryvyi Rih.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

