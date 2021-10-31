Shooting at California city council member’s house leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say

By Andy Rose, CNN

A shooting at the home of a City Council member in Gilroy, California, Saturday left one person dead and three others injured, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large outdoor party at the residence,” the police department said in a news release. “Officers learned that an altercation occurred just prior to their arrival, and at least one suspect fired a gun.”

Police said a male victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while two of the three surviving victims had life-threatening injuries. The victims were between 17 and 19 years old, police said.

A suspect, a 19-year-old from Gilroy, has been arrested and booked in jail for homicide, police said in a news release Sunday.

The altercation happened just before 1:00 a.m. at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz, according to police.

CNN has reached out to Armendariz for comment. In a statement to CNN affiliate KGO, she said, “Because this remains an active investigation, I am unable to share more at this time but I would like to thank all of the members of the community who have reached out to express their concerns for their patience.”

