Pat Robertson Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of televangelist Pat Robertson.

Personal

Birth date: March 22, 1930

Birth place: Lexington, Virginia

Birth name: Marion Gordon Robertson

Father: Absalom Willis Robertson, politician

Mother: Gladys Churchill (Willis) Robertson

Marriage: Adelia “Dede” (Elmer) Robertson (August 27, 1954-present)

Children: Timothy, Elizabeth, Gordon and Ann

Education: Washington and Lee University, B.A., 1950; Yale University, J.D., 1955; New York Theological Seminary, M.Div., 1959

Military service: US Marine Corps Reserve, 1948-1952, First Lieutenant

Religion: Christian

Other Facts

Robertson’s political platform included fiscal and moral conservatism.

“The 700 Club” is the flagship program of the Christian Broadcasting Network. The “700” refers to an early fundraising goal set by Robertson for a telethon on the show.

Made a number of controversial remarks throughout his time as host of “The 700 Club,” such as suggesting God was punishing Americans with Hurricane Katrina and saying a “pact to the devil” brought on the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

Timeline

January 11, 1960 – Founds the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

1961 – Is ordained as a Southern Baptist minister.

October 1, 1961 – CBN goes on the air for the first time.

1966 – Creates “The 700 Club” television program.

1977 – Founds CBN University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It is later renamed Regent University.

1987 – Resigns from the Southern Baptist Convention ministry to run for president.

May 16, 1988 – Drops out of the presidential race.

1989 – Founds the Christian Coalition of America.

May 1992 – Makes a $6 million bid on news wire service United Press International. In June, Robertson retracts the accepted bid, citing economic issues.

September 13, 2001 – Releases a statement saying that America has been attacked “because God Almighty is lifting His protection from us.”

August 22, 2005 – On air, Robertson suggests that the United States assassinate Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, saying, “We have the ability to take him (Chavez) out, and I think the time has come that we exercise that ability.”

January 5, 2006 – Says that Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon‘s stroke is punishment for “dividing God’s land.”

November 30, 2007 – Turns over the management of CBN to his son, Gordon.

2008 – Appears in an ad with Al Sharpton for Al Gore’s non-profit organization, Alliance for Climate Protection.

August 19, 2009 – Has successful heart surgery after suffering from atrial fibrillation.

November 2009 – Following the shootings at Fort Hood, Robertson comments on air that Islam is not a religion but a “violent political system.”

September 13, 2011 – On “The 700 Club,” Robertson tells viewers that divorcing a spouse with Alzheimer’s is acceptable as it is a “kind of death.”

March 7, 2012 – During an interview with The New York Times, Robertson says marijuana should be legalized and receive the same treatment under the law as alcohol.

August 27, 2013 – On “The 700 Club,” Robertson claims that homosexual men in San Francisco have deliberately tried to infect others with HIV, saying, “You know what they do in San Francisco, some in the gay community there, they want to get people, so if they got the stuff they’ll have a ring, you shake hands, and the ring’s got a little thing where you cut your finger.”

July 12, 2017 – Interviews President Donald Trump for “The 700 Club.”

October 10, 2017 – States that the Las Vegas shooting is linked to the disrespect shown for Trump and the National Anthem.

February 2, 2018 – CBN reports that Robertson has suffered a stroke. Robertston recovers and returns to “The 700 Club” 10 days later.

June 2, 2020 – Robertson condemns Trump’s response to nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality, saying “you just don’t do that, Mr. President.”

December 21, 2020 – Says that Trump is living in an “alternate reality” and should “move on” from his 2020 election loss.

April 15, 2021 – Lashes out at police regarding “onslaught” of violence against Black Americans, saying “they got to stop this stuff.“

October 1, 2021 – Steps down as regular host of the long-running Christian talk show “The 700 Club.” Robertson will still appear on monthly episodes but plans to focus on teaching at Regent University, the Christian university in Virginia that he founded, according to CBN.

