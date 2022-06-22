6 killed after helicopter crashes onto road in Logan County, West Virginia

By Amy Simonson, CNN

Six people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Logan County in southwest West Virginia on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

A Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the FAA said.

The helicopter crashed on a rural roadway, the Logan County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Sonya Porter told CNN.

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, Gov. Jim Justice said: “Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash.”

Logan County is located near the border with Kentucky.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

