6 killed after helicopter crashes onto road in Logan County, West Virginia
By Amy Simonson, CNN
Six people were killed after a helicopter crashed in Logan County in southwest West Virginia on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
A Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the FAA said.
The helicopter crashed on a rural roadway, the Logan County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Sonya Porter told CNN.
In a tweet posted Wednesday night, Gov. Jim Justice said: “Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash.”
Logan County is located near the border with Kentucky.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments