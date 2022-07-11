Buffalo supermarket where 10 were killed to reopen Friday after full renovation, officials say

By Claudia Dominguez and Steve Almasy, CNN

The Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were shot and killed in May will “quietly and respectfully” reopen Friday morning, company officials said Monday.

The day before the official reopening, the store will hold a gathering in the afternoon to remember the victims and employees affected by the mass shooting, the release added.

“A moment of silence and prayer will be held at 2:30 p.m. (Thursday),” officials said.

The store has been fully renovated since the May 14 shooting, which also left three people with gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The 18-year-old suspect has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime and three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime, according to court documents.

The suspected shooter also faces federal hate crime charges.

Eleven of the 13 people who were shot were Black.

According to CNN affiliate WKBW, Tops CEO John Persons has said that the company has other stores if employees don’t feel comfortable returning to work at the location where the shooting occurred.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.