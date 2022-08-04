At least 4 people killed including a toddler after a fiery collision in Los Angeles that left 8 others hospitalized

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A fiery car crash in a busy Los Angeles intersection left four people dead, including one who was pregnant and a toddler, officials said.

Eight others were hospitalized after the terrifying high-impact collision on Thursday in the neighborhood of Windsor Hills, between Culver City and Inglewood, according to police.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a speeding car hurtle through a red light, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames before coming to rest near a gas station.

The fire burned so hot it melted a traffic light.

Between five and eight vehicles were involved, with two of them catching fire, California Highway Patrol Officer Alicia Kolter told CNN.

Kolter said two of the injured are adults, the rest are minors, and she was unable to provide details on their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is too early to estimate how fast the car was traveling when it struck the others, Kolter said.

