2 people are dead and 28 people were injured in mass shooting at a Baltimore block party, officials say

By Melissa Alonso and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are dead and 28 people were injured in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party, officials said. Nine people were transported to area hospitals and three of the injured are in critical condition.

Police received multiple calls after 12:30 a.m., and arrived to find one woman dead and another nine people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley.

The suspect(s) remain at large and there is no motive at this time, but investigators are “working an extensive crime scene,” Worley said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the incident as a “reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

Mayor Scott and police officials urged anyone with information to come forward and help find those responsible for the tragedy.

Scott’s message to the perpetrator was simply “we will not stop until we find you—and we will find you.”

“Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

