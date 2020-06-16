Federal COVID-19 waivers for commercial driver licenses extended to Sept. 30

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As the COVID-19 emergency continues, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended waivers on commercial driver licensing requirements through Sept. 30.

This reissuing of the FMCSA’s March 24 waiver is part of efforts to continue assisting the movement of essential goods and services during the emergency.

The FMCSA’s waiver is now in effect through Sept. 30 for states, commercial driver license holders, commercial learner permit holders and interstate drivers operating commercial motor vehicles.

The federal waiver includes, effective July 1:

All Oregon commercial driver licenses expiring between March 1, 2020, and Sept. 29, 2020, now expire on Sept. 30, 2020.

All Oregon commercial learner permits expiring between March 1, 2020, and Sept. 29, 2020, now expire on Sept. 30, 2020.

All Oregon CLP holders are eligible to take the CDL skills test without regard to the 14-day waiting period.

All Oregon CDL holders and CLP holders who certified as non-excepted interstate and whose medical certification expired on or after March 1, 2020, retain medical qualification until Sept. 30, 2020, if the medical examiner certificate was issued for 90 days or more.

FMCSA waiver in Oregon:

DMV will not cancel commercial driving privileges for expired medical examiner certificates, if the medical examiner certificate was valid on or after March 1, 2020, for a period of 90 days or more.

More on FMCSA waiver:

Under 49 U.S.C. §31315(d), both the original CDL Waiver (March 24, 2020) and this post-dated CDL Waiver (July 1, 2020) preempt any Oregon laws that are contrary to the provisions of either waiver.