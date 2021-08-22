Protesters clash in NE Portland after opposing gatherings; shots apparently fired downtown

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland sparked clashes on Sunday.

The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event.

The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former Kmart store and clashes began as it wound down, KOIN-TV reported. A van tried to drive into the parking lot, but crashed and the driver ran away. Demonstrators then began igniting fireworks and similar devices. It was not immediately clear whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

Later, shots were fired near demonstrators downtown. Dustin Brandon Ferreira, 37, a left-wing activist, told The Oregonian/OregonLive he was with others Sunday evening when a man used a slur against a Black man in the group and then fired multiple rounds in their direction. Portland police said in an email that “the entire incident” is under investigation.

Portland police said the man was arrested. No one was injured.

KGW reported Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, and far-left antifa clashed in northeast Portland following separate demonstrations.

The fighting broke out on Northeast 122nd Avenue near Northeast Shaver Street where videos from journalists at the scene show destruction, violence and the use of explosive devices that look like not only fireworks but other devices as well.



On Sunday, the Proud Boys congregated in the parking lot of a derelict K-Mart to hold a rally where a small stage was set up and members from the group gave speeches.

OPB reported after the violence ended in northeast Portland, an unidentified man fired a handgun at what appeared to be a group of anti-fascists downtown. Portland police moved in and arrested the man. Video posted online also appeared to show someone shooting back after the man opened fire. Information was not immediately available on what led to the shooting.

Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another.”

Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners were also helping address the situation.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Portland Police Bureau news release;

Some Acts of Violence and Property Destruction, Crimes Are Under Investigation

Portland Police Bureau - 08/22/21 7:23 PM

Some individuals committed acts of violence and property destruction both in downtown Portland and in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood after some people physically challenged each other.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 12:30p.m., demonstrators started gathering in the area of Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park downtown. As the crowd grew, Portland Police observed aggressive behavior toward others in the area. By about 2:30 p.m., several hundred people had gathered at the location.

By 1:30 p.m., a group of people had gathered in a parking lot at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. At about 4:00 p.m., a small number of people came together and committed acts of violence and destruction at the Northeast Portland location. People were lighting fireworks and dispersing chemical spray, as well as firing what appeared to be paintball and/or airsoft guns. Some property destruction was observed. Most of the involved individuals have left the area.

There were no immediate arrests, but detectives are reviewing evidence to determine whether charges can be brought for any criminal activity. As stated before today's events, officers were not deployed to stand in between individuals intent on confronting one another. But that does not mean the crimes committed will not be addressed. Arrests do not always happen in the moment. As in past such events, we are conducting follow-up investigations, gathering evidence, and will make arrests when probable cause exists that specific persons committed crimes. Just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later.

Portland Police Bureau is asking for help identifying victims and witnesses in the following manner:

-If you were a victim of a violent crime, please make a police report by calling the police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333. Please reference case number 21-681328.

-If you were a victim of a non-violent crime (such as vandalism), go to www.portlandpolice.com/cor. Please reference case number 21-681328.

-If you witnessed a crime or have evidence of a crime, including videos and photos, submit those at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 21-681328.

"While it's disappointing that some people chose to engage violently, I am grateful for those who exercised their rights peacefully and without committing crimes," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "I also thank the Portland Police personnel who came in to work today on their day off, and those who were responding to calls for service citywide."