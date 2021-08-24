Authorities identify Medford firefighter struck, killed by falling tree on Gales Fire

Oregon-Northwest

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified a firefighter from Medford who was working on the Gales Fire north of Oakridge when he was struck and killed by a falling tree on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Frumencio Ruiz Carapia, 56, was working along the eastern edge of the fire when he was struck by the tree. Despite immediate efforts by those around him, Ruiz Carapia died at the scene.

An investigation determined “this act was not the result of an active tree-cutting operation,” the agency said. “It appears that the involved tree unexpectedly snapped and fell to the ground.”

“The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this very tragic event,” the agency added. “We are thankful for the firefighters and support staff that work so hard to keep our communities safe.”