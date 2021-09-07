New wildfire races across 60 acres NW of Lakeview; Cottonwood Campground evacuated

Oregon-Northwest

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon about 15 miles northwest of Lakeview and raced across 60 acres in a few hours, prompting evacuation of a nearby campground and closure of recreation areas, officials said.

The Cougar Peak Fire was discovered around 1:45 p.m. on the Lakeview Ranger District of the Fremont-

Winema National Forest and was estimated at 60 acres before 4:30 p.m., “with rapid growth” continuing, said Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Tamara Schmidt.

The fire was burning in mixed conifer and brush about 1.5 miles east of Cottonwood Campground, which was evacuated by Lake County sheriff’s deputies. Recreation sites in the area also were closed.

Numerous air and ground firefighting resources were called in to battle the fire, including three “heavy” retardant-dropping air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters.

The fire’s smoke plume was highly visible across a wide area, including from Quartz Mountain and Lakeview.