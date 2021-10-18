Gov. Brown orders public flags lowered to half-staff in honor, remembrance of Gen. Colin Powell

SALEM, (Salem, OR) — Gov. Kate Brown on Monday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Friday to honor the life and legacy of General Colin Powell.

"General Colin Powell's legacy is one of patriotism and service," Governor Brown said. "Throughout his career, and as the first Black person to serve as National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of State, he broke barriers for the next generation to follow. He lived his life in service to our country. Dan and I hold his family in our hearts as we mourn his passing."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.