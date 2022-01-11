Child’s body recovered from truck in Snoqualmie River

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 6 year-old boy has been recovered from the Snoqualmie River. The Seattle Times reports that according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer, searchers on Monday found the vehicle that became submerged in the river after a driver lost control the day before. The King County Sheriff’s Office said two passengers, the boy and his mother, are presumed dead. Meyer says the woman’s body was not found in the truck. According to the Washington State Patrol, a 35-year-old Carnation man was driving and lost control while trying to turn left. The driver and an 8-month-old child survived and the driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.