2 Portland teens die in 24 hours from suspected fentanyl ODs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One Portland teenager died on Sunday and another died Monday after both took pills laced with fentanyl, police said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine. A small amount can be fatal.

Initial investigation by Portland police showed both teens had blue pills in their possession — know as M30s — which they may have thought were oxycontin or Xanax, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said they released the preliminary information in an effort to prevent another overdose, as they try to track down the source of the pills.

Portland Public Schools sent a flyer to families explaining the danger of fentanyl, saying one pill can kill. Officials say any student who comes forward to talk about substance abuse can obtain support without facing disciplinary action.

School officials are also urging parents to talk with their children about the risks of taking pills that aren’t prescribed to them.