Oregon Employment Department prepares for 2023 launch of ‘Paid Leave Oregon’ program

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Employment Department’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, set to roll out next year, is now “Paid Leave Oregon.”

When it launches next year, Paid Leave Oregon will allow workers to take paid time off for some of life’s most important moments. This includes:

Family leave – to care for a family member with a serious illness or injury, or to bond with a new child after birth, adoption or foster care placement.

Medical leave – during one’s own serious health condition.

Safe leave – for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment, and stalking.

Contributions by employees and employers begin Jan. 1, 2023, with benefits for workers starting Sept. 3, 2023.

Paid Leave Director David Gerstenfeld hopes the simplicity of the new name will help the program connect with Oregonians. “To create the country’s best paid leave program, our messaging has to be welcoming and accessible to the people across the state,” said Gerstenfeld. “Giving the program an easy-to-understand name and identity will help it resonate with both employees and employers in Oregon.”

Paid Leave Oregon Director Karen Madden Humelbaugh said the new logo matches the vision and mission of the new program. “Our chosen logo represents the values of Paid Leave Oregon – inclusivity, authenticity, empathy and caring,” said Humelbaugh.

Further emphasizing inclusivity, Humelbaugh encouraged the people of Oregon to engage in the process to build the program. “We’re excited about the new logo, and we’re even more excited about the paid leave benefits workers will receive. Our benefits rules are now open for public comment, and we want to hear from everyone who will be impacted by the program.”

Paid Leave Oregon has scheduled three public hearings in May on paid leave benefits. People can also provide written feedback via ULES@employ.oregon.gov email.

More information about Paid Leave Oregon is online at oregon.gov/employ/PFMLI. There are a number of new resources on the website, including information about benefits, equivalent plans and a new program overview.

