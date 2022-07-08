Fourth Oregon backyard flock tests positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed the state’s fourth detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial backyard flock in Linn County of about 40 chickens.

The owner of the flock called ODA’s hotline to report unusual behavior, sick birds, and an increased rate of mortality. The presence of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock was detected by Oregon State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Wednesday.

This is the fourth detection of the virus in a backyard flock this year, the first confirmed on May 6 also in Linn County. There are no detections in commercial poultry in the state.

Birds on the property were euthanized to prevent spread of the disease. Birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection, officials said.

Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. As always, both wild and domestic poultry should be properly prepared and cooked.

ODA is advising commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

For wild birds, please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.