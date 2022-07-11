Oregon’s average gas price falls 7 cents a gallon in past week, but still up $1.74 from a year ago

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- The average gasoline price in Oregon has fallen 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.39 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but still stand $1.74/g higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oregon was priced at $4.69/g Sunday while the most expensive was $6.69/g, a difference of $2.00/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66/g Monday. The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Oregon and the national average going back ten years:

July 11, 2021: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

July 11, 2020: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 11, 2019: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 11, 2018: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

July 11, 2017: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 11, 2016: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 11, 2015: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 11, 2014: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

July 11, 2013: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

July 11, 2012: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Oregon cities and their current gas prices:

Eugene- $5.33/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $5.45/g.

Salem- $5.23/g, down 8.4 cents per gallon from last week's $5.32/g.

Portland- $5.48/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $5.54/g.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we're not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue."

GasBuddy calls itself the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy also fuels KTVZ.COM's Pump Patrol, featuring where to find the lowest gas prices on the High Desert.