Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led Great Britain and the Commonwealth with grace, courage, and stability throughout her historic 70-year reign," Brown said Thursday. "Dan and I are sending our deepest condolences to the queen's family and friends, and equally to all the people of the United Kingdom.”

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.