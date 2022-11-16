Retired Salem truck driver, 82, is Oregon’s latest Powerball millionaire

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – When a retired truck driver purchased $10 in Powerball tickets on a whim during the record jackpot run-up, little did he know he would be one number away from winning billions.

Brooks Keebey of Salem knew something was up when he scanned his ticket at a local store and it told him to see customer service. He then learned the ticket he purchased on Nov. 7 was worth $1 million.

Keebey is one of two $1 million Powerball winners sold in Oregon during the biggest jackpot run in lottery history, which topped $2 billion. Keebey matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

When asked if he was disappointed about being one Powerball number away from the record jackpot, he replied, “I’m not greedy.”

Keebey said he is planning to use his winnings to pay property taxes and buy his wife a used Cadillac.

At 82, he is retired from driving fuel trucks and said it will be wonderful to have the money for the remainder of his retirement.

Keebey bought his Powerball ticket at the TNT Hollywood Tavern in Salem.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

