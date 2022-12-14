Wyden, Merkley announce $200K from USDA for management of Oregon long-term affordable housing

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that Community and Shelter Assistance in Oregon will receive $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide ongoing management of long-term affordable housing in communities all over the state, including Redmond and Madras.

“As we enter the coldest months of the year, I’m gratified to see federal dollars go to keeping roofs overhead for Oregonians in communities throughout the state,” Wyden said. “While building more long-term affordable housing remains an ongoing challenge, CASA is providing crucial services to maintain and expand the long-term affordable housing we already have. I will continue to fight so that in the wealthiest, strongest nation on earth, all Oregon families have a warm, safe, affordable and stable place to call home.”

“Everyone should be able to afford a safe place to call home, and as we are faced with a housing affordability crisis, it is crucial that we support efforts expanding access to housing options,” said Merkley. “This funding, going to CASA of Oregon to support housing cooperatives across the state, will ensure Oregonians have greater access to affordable and reliable housing options.”

CASA, located in Sherwood, will use the Rural Development grant dollars from USDA along with $96,500 it raised to provide assistance to communities in Gold Beach, Leaburg, Boardman, McMinnville, Idleyld, Dexter, Cottage Grove, Redmond, Warrenton, Clatskanie, Winston, Estacada, Rainier, Madras, Welches, and Newport as they develop long-term, affordable housing options. CASA provides ongoing technical assistance to housing cooperatives to ensure long term viability as affordable housing options.

"We are grateful for these much-needed resources that will allow us to find long-term solutions to the housing crisis that too many Oregonians--especially those living in rural areas-- face," said Rose Ojeda, Director of CASA's Manufactured Housing and Cooperative Development Center. "We look forward to working with our local partners to develop programs tailored to their unique needs that create more sustainable, healthy, and just communities."