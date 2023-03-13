ODOT seeks public input on draft $3.3 billion 2024-27 transportation projects plan, known as ‘STIP’

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, the Oregon Transportation Commission released the draft 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, ODOT's more than $3.3 billion capital improvement plan, for formal public review. The draft list prioritizes accessibility, helping people safely walk, bike and take public transit, and system preservation.

Here's ODOT's full announcement, issued Monday:

Every three years, the commission puts together the STIP that lays out where we will invest federal and state money in the transportation system - everything from bike paths and sidewalks to roads and bridges to public transportation.

The STIP will fund projects in 2024-2027. The commission started developing the STIP in 2020 by deciding how to allocate state and federal funding among different areas with input from our partners and the public.

With that guidance, along with input from a wide variety of participants including cities, counties, many other partners and the public, we developed the STIP. We've spent the last two years selecting the most critical projects and now have a draft list of proposed investments to present for public comment.

This draft STIP includes:

A major investment in repairing and replacing deteriorating bridges.

A significant increase for public and active transportation to help people get around.

Increased funding for projects that improve safety on state highways and local roads.

More money for local governments to invest in their priorities.

A major investment in ADA curb ramps to help people with disabilities get around safely.

We want to hear from you. In particular, we want your feedback on two primary issues:

Which of the proposed projects do you support, and which projects do you have concerns about?

Would any of the proposed projects have possible impacts that we should work to address?

How to provide public comment

This is your chance to see which project's ODOT has chosen to invest money in on the transportation system, including everything from public transportation projects to new bike paths, sidewalks, repaved roads and bridge maintenance.

You can provide comment on the projects in the STIP in a variety of ways.

Public comment will close on April 28. We will use comments as we consider adjusting the projects in the STIP and as we begin designing projects. All comments will be included in the public comment record that goes to the commission before they approve the final STIP in July.

To learn more about the STIP, visit our website. To stay up to date on all things STIP, sign up for email updates.