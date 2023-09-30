OHA, DEQ seek input on which Oregon beaches to monitor for health risks in 2024-25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Beach Monitoring Program is inviting public comment on a list of proposed beaches to monitor for health risks in 2024 and 2025.

The list was created based on established criteria such as high recreational use, nearby pollution hazards, previously measured high bacteria levels and public input.

OBMP is a multi-agency effort with Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to monitor the waters along Oregon's coastline for the presence of fecal bacteria and report elevated levels to the public.

Through this program, DEQ regularly samples marine water and freshwater at 20 beaches along Oregon’s 360 miles of coastline between May and September. To protect public health, OHA issues advisories at beaches where bacteria levels are high.

This year, DEQ used the Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental justice screening tool to assess the potential for the OBMP efforts to benefit vulnerable and underserved populations. With this in mind, OBMP is also asking for the public to comment on the extent to which information generated from the proposed beach monitoring would serve vulnerable and underserved communities.

OHA and DEQ routinely reevaluate beaches and sampling locations to direct available resources most effectively toward public health protection. The proposed list includes some of the most frequently visited beaches in Oregon, beaches where the program has previously found bacteria present, or beaches for which local partners and the public have requested monitoring due to potential pollution concerns.

Based on OBMP’s evaluation criteria and preliminary environmental justice screening, OHA and DEQ propose sampling the following beaches for the 2024/2025 monitoring season:

Clatsop County

Coos County

Curry County

Lane County

HECETA BEACH – Florence

Lincoln County

Tillamook County

Note: Beaches marked with ‘’ refer to those with potential environmental justice communities that may be likely to recreate at the beach.

To add beaches to the list and continue to operate within available OBMP resources, DEQ would need to reduce sampling locations at other beaches. If locations are removed from the list, it would be only locations where historical data show low risk. The three beaches proposed for addition to OBMP, which are included in the list above, are:

ONA BEACH

CRISSEY FIELD RECREATION SITE

SILETZ BAY

OBMP will accept public comments and suggestions on the proposed 2024/2025 beaches through Oct. 13. Contact OBMP by email at each.Health@oha.oregon.gov">Beach.Health@oha.oregon.gov or call 971-673-0400 to submit input.

For more information about OBMP, visit the program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0440, or call OHA toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.