ODFW seeks to fill positions on Access and Habitat Program’s regional councils

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for people with an interest in hunting, wildlife conservation and land management to serve on the Access and Habitat Program's regional councils.

Volunteers in these positions meet several times a year to consider funding projects that open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals.

Find application materials at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp

ODFW is currently accepting applications for several Regional Council positions – Open until filled (see Regional Council application)

Applicants for the regional positions should live or work in that region (see map). Duties of the position including participation in up to four public meetings each year in various communities in their region to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business. Contact the Regional Council Coordinator for more information.

Northeast A&H Region

One Hunter Representative position

Deschutes Klamath A&H Region

One Hunter Representative position

One Landowner Representative position

Malheur A&H Region

One Landowner Representative position

Southwest A&H Region

Two Hunter Representative positions

The A&H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags. The program has opened millions of acres of private land to hunting. Find A&H properties available to hunt at http://oregonhuntingmap.com/