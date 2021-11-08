Panel to update rules for hunting in state parks, create ‘safety zones,’ clarify boundaries

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has formed a committee to begin the process of amending the Oregon Administrative Rules guiding hunting within state parks.

A Rule Advisory Committee will meet virtually at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 to review and discuss proposed changes to administrative rules. The agency intends to create clarity on where hunting is allowed while ensuring safety for all visitors.

The public can view a livestream of the meeting at bit.ly/oprdvideo. After the committee review, the rule will open for public comment. Details will be posted on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

Hunting is permitted in several state parks where public safety risk is low, and the activity is subject to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rules and regulations.

The proposed rule change will clarify hunting boundaries and create clearly signed “safety zones” where hunting is not allowed. It will also require an OPRD hunting map to be located on the agency website that clearly shows hunting boundaries.

OPRD appointed members to the advisory committee. Members include representatives of the hunting community, conservationists and officials from ODFW and Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division.

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Helena Kesch at least three days in advance of the meeting at helena.kesch@oregon.gov or 503-881-4637.