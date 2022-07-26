No host, no reservations: Forest Service grapples with campsite staffing challenges

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Staffing challenges these days aren't limited to cities -- they happen in the woods, too, and can have just as unfortunate an impact on other relaxing activities, such as camping.

The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday that due to lack of a host at campgrounds in the Three Creek Lake area, campsite reservations are no longer available. Instead, campsites at the Driftwood, Three Creek Lake and Three Creek Meadow campgrounds are now first-come, first serve.

There are other sites across the forest that are first-come, first serve, but Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said Tuesday that this is different: There are no reservations offered at any of the three sites.

People who did have reservations have received notifications of the cancellations and are getting full refunds at recreation.gov.

The host job is a paid position and is meant to be the eyes and ears on the ground for the Forest Service and it concessionaire, Vista Recreation.

