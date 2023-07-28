Skip to Content
Debate continues over whether to allow e-bikes on Forest Service singletrack trails

Published 11:57 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Currently, the U.S. Forest Service bans the use of e-bikes on all of its trails in Oregon. That means it's illegal to ride them on the popular singletrack trails west of Bend.

Erich Ryll is a part of the group Bend e-Mt. Bike Access, and he says 80 people in the group are in favor of having all public trails be open to Class 1 e-bike use.

The group is in contact with the Deschutes National Forest and the Deschutes Trails Coalition.

Kelsey McGee is also speaking with someone against allowing e-bikes on singletrack trails. She will also be speaking with the Forest Service to hear where things stand and if any changes are being considered. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

