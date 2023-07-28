Debate continues over whether to allow e-bikes on Forest Service singletrack trails

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Currently, the U.S. Forest Service bans the use of e-bikes on all of its trails in Oregon. That means it's illegal to ride them on the popular singletrack trails west of Bend.

Erich Ryll is a part of the group Bend e-Mt. Bike Access, and he says 80 people in the group are in favor of having all public trails be open to Class 1 e-bike use.

The group is in contact with the Deschutes National Forest and the Deschutes Trails Coalition.

