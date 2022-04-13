City of Redmond issues proclamation honoring Redmond Rotary on its 70th anniversary

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, the Redmond City Council recognized the 70th Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Redmond by issuing a Proclamation at its regular meeting, declaring Thursday, April 14th "ROTARY CLUB OF REDMOND DAY."

The Rotary Club of Redmond was formed on March 27, 1952. Today, members meet at noon weekly at the Juniper Golf Course.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - across the globe, in our community, and in ourselves.

Rotarians provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.