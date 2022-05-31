Redmond Mayor George Endicott announces he won’t seek eighth term

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Mayor George Endicott announced Tuesday afternoon that he won't seek an eighth two-year term as mayor in this fall's elections.

Here's his full statement:

"After much thought and soul searching, I’ve decided to not run for reelection. However, I do plan on serving the remainder of my elected term through December of this year (12/31/2022). My reflections over the past 14 years as Mayor of Redmond gives me great pride. Just a few of the community’s impressive accomplishments during my tenure include:

• The airport terminal expansion in 2009,

• 2010 Redmond centennial celebration and the opening of Centennial Park,

• Reconstruction of 5th and 6th streets, including the iconic arch,

• The expansion of Sam Johnson Park (thank you, Betsy Johnson),

• 2014 building Hope Playground, which I am most proud as one of the largest

ADA accessible parks in the state,

• Restoration of Redmond Union High School into City Hall in 2017,

• Opening of Homestead Park’s Bike Pump Track and Historic Redmond Hotel renovation in 2018,

• The South 97 Highway improvement plan and urban renewal district,

• Securing acres of new park lands for Redmond,

• A commitment to the creation of several affordable housing projects, and just this month,

• Passing of bond measure to fund new Public Safety Facility 2022



Several factors have played into my decision. I’m not getting any younger and have an extensive bucket list which includes travel. It’s also time for some younger and new blood to occupy City Hall.

I believe any Mayor should have a goal to make contributions to the region, to the State, and in some cases, to the Nation. As Chair of the Central Oregon Cities Organization, President of the League of Oregon Cities and the President of the Oregon Mayors Association, and a member of the National League of Cities, I feel I have accomplished this goal. Mayors can have a great deal of influence, and when exercised wisely, can make an impact on public policy outside of their individual cities.

Overarching all these accomplishments is a dedication to the citizens to invest ‘taxpayers’ dollars efficiently and effectively. Over the years, Council has maintained a policy of conservative fiscal responsibility. Our outstanding staff has provided the tools and assistance for us to accomplish great things while protecting our financial integrity. Taxpayers, insist this continue!

My areas of focus during the last few months of my term will be:

1. Managing growth – including the continued planning for the needed expansion of our wastewater treatment facility and,

2. Securing federal funding for critical transportation projects as well as the terminal expansion of the Redmond Municipal Airport.

In closing, I want to thank the residents of Redmond for their support in making Redmond the great city it is. I believe Redmond should maintain its conservative roots. As I have always said, “A city government’s overarching responsibilities are Public Health, Public Safety, Infrastructure, and Economic Development.”

See you around the neighborhood!" Endicott concluded.