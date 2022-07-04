Redmond’s Jericho Road has name for its new shower trailer: Rubber Ducky

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jericho Road of Redmond has decided on naming their new Shower Trailer…..Rubber Ducky!

The vehicle has been in operation since last January, visiting homeless camps and locations to help with access to safe and sanitary showers.

During Monday's 4th of July parade in Redmond, Jericho Road volunteers handed out little Rubber Duckies to folks along the route while playing the well known Sesame Street tune.

If you’re interested in donating items such as soap, shampoo, towels and clean undies, give Jericho Road’s website a look or call 541-699-2099 for information.