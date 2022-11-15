Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County

LEBANON, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded around 6:35 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash near milepost 16, between Lebanon and Sweet Home.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, was driving west in a Toyota Yaris when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red Freightliner truck owned by the Lebanon Fire Department.

Gonzales died in the crash and the fire truck driver, a 40-year-old Lebanon man, received minor injuries, OSP said.

Prior to the collision, OSP said, Gonzales “was reported to be driving erratically, and impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.”

Highway 20 traffic was affected for about four hours while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Lebanon fire and police departments, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Bend and Redmond police departments and ODOT.