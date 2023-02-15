Ridgeview High School’s performances of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ are set to dazzle audiences

The Ridgeview High Theatre Program is presenting Alice in Wonderland. This very entertaining show starts this week, with the first of eight performances Thursday at 8 PM.

The production includes special effects from the TV Productions Department, and features a cast of more than 40 students from across the Redmond School District.

Tickets for the play are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for high school students, and $5 for middle school students and younger kids.

The Ridgeview Theatre Department has a strong history of family-friendly performances, including last year's Merry Old Land of Oz.