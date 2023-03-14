Redmond Police Dept. announces passing of drug-detection K-9 Rogue after bout with cancer

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Police K-9 Rogue passed away Tuesday after a bout with cancer, the police department announced.

Rogue joined the force in January 2018, at the age of 18 months, and was assigned as a narcotics detection dog with his handler, Officer Josh Zundel.

During his five-year career, he had 266 deployments throughout Central Oregon, leading to the seizure of over 2,400 grams of methamphetamine, 209 grams of heroin and 113 grams of cocaine. His assistance led to the arrest of 103 people.

“K-9 Rogue was a valued member of RPD and a cherished member of the Zundel family,” the announcement said. “He will forever be remembered for his ability to put a smile on people’s faces as he attended community events, where he demonstrated his skills and abilities as a narcotics detection K-9.”

K-9 Rogue through fundraising efforts and community donations to the Redmond Friends of K-9, a nonprofit organization that supports and assists in purchasing police K-9s for RPD.”

“Rest in Peace, Rogue,” the Facebook posting concluded. “You will be truly missed, not only by the community, but by your partners and teammates at RPD.”