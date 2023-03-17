As spring break travel season nears, Redmond Airport urges early arrival, check parking lots ahead

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Municipal Airport said Friday it anticipates a high volume of passengers to pass through the terminal during the upcoming spring break season and urged travelers to arrive two hours early, especially for early-morning peak departure times, and to check their website for available parking info.

Here's the airport's full advisory to spring break air travelers and those dropping them off or picking them up:

The increased passenger volume may lead to limited parking availability and increased waiting time in security screening lines.

Travelers are encouraged to check the airport’s website at www.flyrdm.com for parking availability, located on the message scroll at the top of the page, before arriving at the airport.

Passengers are advised to arrive two hours prior to flight departure to check luggage and clear security, especially for flights departing between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The Transportation Security Administration requires all travelers from RDM to place all electronics larger than a cell phone individually in bins separately from other items for X-ray screening. Items must comply with TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule. Solid food items are acceptable. Containers of jams, jellies, and nut-butters are not allowed in carry-on baggage. While state law allows marijuana possession, air service is regulated by federal law which prohibits marijuana possession.

More information about traveling with allowed/prohibited items is available at www.tsa.gov.

To help RDM passengers ‘know before they go,’ the airport website will be updated every 30 minutes with current parking availability. If limited spaces show available, please consider using alternate travel ride-share options during busy travel seasons.

Airport parking rates are $1.00 for the first 30 minutes, after 31 minutes the $2.00 hourly rate is effective. Cash, credit, and debit cards are accepted forms of payment. The maximum daily parking cost is $15.00

RDM has recently opened a new credit card-only parking lot, located on the southwest side of the Airport near the main entrance (first lot entrance on the right-hand side).

The “cell phone waiting” area is free and located across the street from the Airport on Salmon Avenue.

The curb at the terminal is for active loading and unloading only, no parking or waiting is allowed, due to Federal regulations. (Parking citations are $50.00)

Be prepared to leave or arrive in winter weather that may present slippery or hazardous conditions. Wear proper footwear and allow extra time for driving and walking safely.

The airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, Nursing Room, a free book exchange, a coffee/gift shop, a family-friendly restaurant, and a full-service bar (located post-security) that opens daily at 10:00 a.m.

Additional links to TSA, Airport amenities, Air Carrier, and flight information can be found online at www.flyrdm.com.