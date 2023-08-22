Redmond School District holds teacher orientation for 50 new hires ahead of school year

(Update: Adding video, comments from Redmond School District official, teachers)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is holding a two-day teacher orientation this week for new hires, two weeks ahead of the first day of school.

The district serves over 7,200 students from 13 schools with more than 930 school members. Some are brand new to the classroom, while others come with experience.

"I took a year's leave of absence, and I'm returning to children, and I'm really looking forward to being able to support kids -- that's why we do this" first-year Redmond teacher Theo Wilhelm said Tuesday. "And having those exceptional moments each and every day, helping kids have a better day, better future."

The orientation was held at Ridgeview High School and featured team-building activities, briefings on legalities and rules pertaining to students, and a sticky-note board filled with what all teachers hope to accomplish in their school year.

"A brand new teacher out of college coming into our district can make approximately $50,000 a year" Heather Petersen, assistant HR director for Redmond schools, told us.

Teachers with 15 years or more of experience can earn nearly $93,000/year.

Of the new teachers, six will be working at Ridgeview, including "Mr. Hickox."

"My wife and I have lived in Redmond for six years" Carlos Hickox said, "and I've been commuting to a previous district. So I think it'll be nice to teach kids in my own community of people that I'm friends with."

The first day of school for second- to sixth-graders, as well as freshmen in high school, is Tuesday, Sept.r 5.

Hickox added, "I grew up with teachers that were super-supportive and super kind and creative and caused me to think about the world in different ways. So for me, it's like, getting to reciprocate that with kids in this community is super-exciting."

According to the district, Redmond hired 11 high school teachers, 11 middle school teachers and 22 teachers for its elementary schools.

They say the 50 new teachers are more than they've had to hire in previous years.